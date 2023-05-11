Miro and Thunder Rosa return on Dynamite

Eight months after his last appearance, Miro returned on Dynamite last night during a backstage segment.

He was not the only surprise return though as former AEW Women’s champion Thunder Rosa also showed up.

The two were seen walking into AEW President Tony Khan’s office and then Khan even appeared on screen to promote next week’s major announcement, saying wrestlers were lining up backstage to wrestle.

The former TNT champion has not appeared – or wrestled – for AEW since September 2022. There were rumors that AEW creative had something for him lined up but he was not interested in doing it and that pushed back his return to television.

Meanwhile, Rosa has been doing Spanish commentary for the company since February but has not been in the ring since August of last year. Her scheduled match at All Out was scrapped off and eventually she was stripped off the title due to her injury.