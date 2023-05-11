Matches announces for next week’s AEW Rampage, Dreamer vs. Crowbar

Next Week on AEW Dynamite

Ricky Starks vs. Jay White

Falls Count Anywhere Match

(Adam Cole & J.A.S Banned from the building)

Chris Jericho vs. Roderick Strong

Jamie Hayter, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D, and Hikaru Shida

vs.

The Outcasts

* Tony Khan has an Important Announcement

——

TOMMY DREAMER BATTLES CROWBAR FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER THIS FRIDAY IN WAYNE, NJ FOR ISPW

Independent Superstars of Professional Wrestling debuts at the Wayne PAL in Wayne, NJ this Friday, May 12th at 7:30PM headlined by a double main event featuring Tommy Dreamer taking on Crowbar for the first time ever and Bull James (with former WWE Tough Enough Champion Maven) defending the ISPW Heavyweight Title against former WWE Star Fandango.

Tina San Antonio lost her ISPW Women’s Title last weekend at 80s Wrestling Con and is cashing in her rematch clause this Friday night in Wayne when she challenges now 3-Time ISPW Women’s Champion Vicious Vicki!

For the ISPW Tri-State Championship, “The Phoenix” GKM will defend the title against former ISPW Heavyweight Champion Justin Corino!

The 2023 Super 8 Champion Joey Ace will take on “The King of Rock” Rick Recon. Dave LaGreca, host of Busted Open Radio will be in Recon’s corner!

For the ISPW Tag Team Titles, The Now will defend the titles against The Nu Backseatz.

ECW Original Pitbull #1 will be in action against “Main Event” Michael Mars!

Rounding out the show will be the 2023 ISPW Championship Rumble winner “The International Shining Star” Rey Calitri against TJ Epixx!

Tickets are available now at ISPWWrestling.com