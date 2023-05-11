Impact title match announced for Under Siege, WWE hall of famer turned down AEW job

– Impact Wrestling has announced…

– Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat revealed he turned an opportunity to work with AEW during a virtual Facebook signing session for Captain’s Corner. Steamboat stated that while the pay was great, the WWE hall of famer, at this stage in his life, is trying to get off the road – not back on it.

Believe this or not, I was already asked to come on board with AEW in the capacity of a road agent. No reflection on them, great company and everything. And don’t get me wrong, the pay was going to be great but I’m at a point in my life where I’m trying to get off the road.