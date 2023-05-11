Impact Report, 5/11/23

Join us for detailed results from the latest episode from Impact Wrestling. Tom Hannifan and Mathew Rewholdt are on the call.

Tonight’s announced card!

-Steve Maclin vs. Rhino for the Impact World Championship.

-Taylor Wilde and KiLynn King vs. Deonna Purrazzo and Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles.

-Nick Aldis vs. Sheldon Jean.

-Masha Slamovich vs. Killer Kelly.

-Frankie Kazarian sit-down interview part three.

We start with the traditional recap of last weeks show. The arrival of Trinity (Fatu) is highlighted. Rhino is also featured as a multi promotion former World Champion. He will face Steve Maclin, the current Impact World Champion.

Match 1. Masha Slamovich VS Killer Kelly

These are two of the hardest hitting females in the Knockouts division. They attack each other right away. There is no feeling out period. They go back and forth. Kelly finally dumps Masha to the floor with a pump kick. Back in the ring, she lays in stiff, repeated forearms. After a few short arm clotheslines, she lands a stalled fishermen’s suplex. Masha catches Kelly trying to kick her from the apron and plants her face first. Back in the ring, Masha goes on the attack, bashing Kelly’s head into the turnbuckle. She then uses the camel clutch. She pulls hair and bites Kelly, while using the hold. After a backfist and spin kick, Masha gets a two count on Kelly. Back to the Camel Clutch, but Kelly stands out. Masha converts to a sleeper, but Kelly backs to the corner and then headbutts Masha, before doing a exploder. Masha then kicks out after eating a German. Masha kicks Kelly and hits a reverse piledriver. Kelly blocks a snow plow and hits a death valley driver. Kelly locks on the Killer Clutch. Masha climbs the ropes and falls back and gets the pin, when Kelly refuses to let go of the hold. Kelly could care less if she lost. She wants Masha to pass out.

Winner. Masha Slamovich

However, Kelly leaves standing tall. She holds on to the hold and Masha passes out. Kelly leaves gloating over Masha.

Sheldon Jean is approached by Kenny King backstage. King tells him to remember what he has told him. Tonight is his night to make a name for himself.

Trinity is interviewed backstage. She has her eyes on the Knockouts Championship.

Kenny King enters the arena in street clothes. He joins the announce team.

Match 2. Nick Aldis VS Sheldon Jean

Strangely Aldis enters first. They didn’t put a lot of work into his entrance. Jean enters next. He seems to get more tv time than Aldis. Aldis shoulders Jean off the ropes. Nick takes down Sheldon a few times. Jean bails and taunts fans. Aldis follows him out and knees Jean and draws the attention of King. Jean gouges Aldis eyes and slams him into the post. Back in the ring, Jean gets a quick two count.