Edge comments on new WWE World Heavyweight Championship

As noted, Friday’s SmackDown will feature two Triple Threats in the tournament to crown the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion – Edge vs. AJ Styles vs. Rey Mysterio, plus Sheamus vs. Bobby Lashley vs. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory. The winners will then meet in the SmackDown main event to determine who faces Seth Rollins at WWE Night of Champions to crown the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

Edge, who has been away since his WrestleMania 39 Hell In a Cell win over Finn Balor, took a break from training today to post a Twitter video with his first comments on the tournament. He said-

“Hey everybody, so this isn’t some kind of mapped out wrestling promo or anything. I’m sitting in what is my second home, a wrestling ring, trying to get in some reps before SmackDown tomorrow night, before I face Rey Mysterio and AJ Styles. I can’t say enough about those guys… I know AJ and I have had our differences in the past, and you know the history between me and Rey Rey. Those two guys are the reason a lot of people are in our industry, and I expect to have one hell of a match. I also expect to win, I have to. You know, some people have been running around saying they are going to finish their stories, and good for them, but it made me think a little bit about my story. The introduction of the WWE Heavyweight Championship… if I look at that thing it even looks like the title that I never lost, it looks like Big Gold. Twelve years ago I was forced to give that thing up, never had a chance to get it back, now I have a chance and it all comes full circle. Now this ride, it’s going to end sooner than later, let’s face it, we all know that. I gotta get this done. It’s the last thing to do, it’s the period on the end of the sentence right?. It’s the last sentence in the book. I gotta get that stuff out of the basement, and I just gotta do it. You know, all of you that are watching this, I assume you’ve been with me on this ride, and I really appreciate it. It’s going to end soon and I gotta end it right this time, and there’s no better way to finish it than to win the World Heavyweight Championship, and then when I lose it, that’s it. I’m done. So, Rey, AJ, bring your best tomorrow, I know you will. Can’t wait to see you in there, to be honest. Let’s tear it up.”

Waller, who was called up to the blue brand in the WWE Draft, responded to Edge’s video and teased the SmackDown debut of The Grayson Waller Effect.

“I have so many questions- if only I had a talk show that would allow that to happen [face with hand over mouth emoji],” he wrote.