Tournament matches for Friday’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has officially announced the blue brand Triple Threat matches for the WWE World Heavyweight Title Tournament to air on Friday’s SmackDown.

WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Rey Mysterio will lock up with AJ Styles, while Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus vs. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory will also take place.

The winners of these two matches will meet in Friday’s SmackDown main event. The winner of that match will then face Seth Rollins at WWE Night of Champions on Saturday, May 27 in Saudi Arabia to crown the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

Monday’s RAW main event saw Rollins defeat Finn Balor to secure his spot at Night of Champions. Rollins won a Triple Threat earlier in the night over Shinsuke Nakamura and Damian Priest, while Balor won a Triple Threat over Cody Rhodes and The Miz.

The new WWE World Heavyweight Champion will be exclusive to the RAW brand due to SmackDown picking up Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the WWE Draft.