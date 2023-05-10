The Rock on his daughter Ava

WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson says pro wrestling has been a “savior” for his family and his relationship with his oldest daughter Simone Johnson, known to WWE NXT fans as Ava of The Schism.

Rock recently appeared on The Pivot and commented on how when he first had Ava in August 2001 with ex-wife and longtime business partner Dany Garcia, he was working pro wrestling full-time and making the transition to Hollywood, while “flying by the seat” of his pants.

Rock commented on his relationship with Ava then, and how wrestling has brought them closer now that she’s working for WWE.

“I had so much shit going on. So, I like to say me and Simone grew up together,” Rock said. “We had a relationship where I was always gone, but we tried to keep it together. Now years later as she becomes a pro wrestler, it’s actually brought us closer together. So, in a way, it’s helped save that relationship too. In many ways, pro wrestling has been my family’s savior.”

Ava reported to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando in February 2020 at the age of 18, and began training to become a pro wrestler. She made her TV debut on October 26, 2022 as a member of The Schism, and since then has wrestled just twice – she teamed with her Schism stablemates for a eight-person loss to Chase University at NXT Stand & Deliver on April 1 of this year, then The Schism lost another eight-person tag team bout to The Diamond Mine and Boa at the NXT live event in Largo, FL on April 14.