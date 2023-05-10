NXT viewership/rating for this week

Tuesday’s live WWE NXT drew 601,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 5.81% from last week’s 568,000 viewers for the post-Draft and post-Spring Breakin’ episode.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.17 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 21.42% from last week’s 0.14 rating in the key demo. The 0.17 rating represents 222,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 21.31% from the 183,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.14 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #12 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.17 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #15 ranking on cable.

NXT ranked #57 in viewership on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #53 viewership ranking on cable. The #57 viewership ranking is tied with Home & Garden TV’s Renovation 911 show at 9pm, which also drew a 0.08 key demo rating for the #54 spot on the Cable Top 150.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the eighth-highest total audience of the year so far, and the second-highest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with one other. Tuesday’s NXT viewership was below above the 2022 average, while the key demo rating was up. This week’s NXT viewership was up 5.81% from last week, while the key demo rating was up 21.42% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was up 12.76% from the episode that aired one year ago in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 70% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2022 episode was the post-Spring Breakin’ show.

The NBA Playoffs game between the Suns and the Nuggets on TNT topped the night in the 18-49 key demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.76 rating, also drawing 4.795 million viewers. The NBA Playoffs game between the 76ers and the Celtics on TNT topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.883 million viewers, also drawing a 1.71 key demo rating.

FBI on CBS topped the night on broadcast TV in viewership with an average of 6.458 million viewers, also drawing a 0.41 key demo rating. Jeopardy! Masters on ABC topped the night on broadcast TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.54 rating, also drawing 5.486 million viewers.

Tuesday’s NXT aired live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – the opening round of the NXT Women’s Title Tournament with Gigi Dolin vs. Tiffany Stratton and Lyra Valkyria vs. Kiana James, Eddy Thorpe vs. Damon Kemp, Duke Hudson vs. Javier Bernal, Tyler Bate vs. Charlie Dempsey, Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen vs. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger, Nathan Frazer hosting his second Hard-Hitting Home Truths segment, Ilja Dragunov vs. Dijak, NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus defending against The Dyad, plus Bron Breakker vs. Trick Williams, which was the main event.