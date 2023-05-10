Notes on Nigel McGuinness and Saraya

– Nigel McGuinness has filed to trademark his ring name with the United States Patent and Trademark Offices.

The trademark is intended to cover the categories of entertainment in pro wrestling contests; wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler.

– While speaking on season five of Taylor Wilde’s Wilde On podcast, Saraya opened up about suffering from endometriosis and not being able to wrestle due the swelling and pain…

“I have really bad endometriosis. My belly swells up, I get endo belly and so it swells up for a couple of weeks and it’s really, really painful and I try to hide it. That’s why I can’t wrestle when my belly is like that. I can’t wear wrestling gear, I’m too swollen. It’s a really painful experience for me and then people will just think I’m fat and I’m just like, ‘You have no idea’ but everyone has an opinion.”