Eddie Kingston surgery note

As we’ve noted, Eddie Kingston appeared at Sunday’s ROH TV tapings in Orlando and announced that he would be undergoing hernia surgery on Tuesday of this week. He called it a minor operation.

In an update, Kingston took to Instagram in the early morning hours with a photo from his hospital bed, confirming the successful surgery. He captioned the photo with, “Yep done”

Kingston told fans at Sunday’s tapings that he hopes to be back in action in 6 weeks, which could put him back in the ring in late June or early July.