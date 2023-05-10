Black Bart diagnosed with stage four colon cancer
Rick Harris, also known as former NWA Champion Black Bart, has been diagnosed with stage four colon cancer. Harris trained JBL to be a wrestler.
One of wrestling’s great legends has stage four cancer. Black Bart (one of my first tag partners/teachers and man I love) is going through chemo-he has insurance but out of pocket costs are huge and he can’t work because he is too sick from chemo-he’s fighting hard. Please help.… pic.twitter.com/c5Sl7I2IhJ
— John Layfield (@JCLayfield) May 9, 2023