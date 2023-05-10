5/10/23 AEW Dynamite Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Detroit, Michigan.

Match #1 – Double Jeopardy Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Rey Fenix (w/Alex Abrahantes)

Neither man gains the advantage early on, but then Castagnoli catches Fenix as he comes off the ropes and delivers a back-breaker. Castagnoli delivers another back-breaker, but Fenix comes back with a few shots. Fenix drops Castagnoli down with a hurricanrana, and then dives on him through the ropes a couple times. Fenix goes for a third dive, but Castagnoli catches him and throws him onto the barricade. Castagnoli dumps Fenix over the barricade, but Fenix comes back with a few shots. Fenix drops Castagnoli with a hurricanrana from the barricade and they get back into the ring. Castagnoli slams Fenix down and goes for the cover, but Fenix kicks out. Bryan Danielson and Wheeler Yuta are shown watching the match backstage, and then Castagnoli takes Fenix up top. Fenix counters and drops Castagnoli down with a hurricanrana. Fenix goes for the cover, but Castagnoli kicks out. Castagnoli comes back with a clothesline and goes for the cover, but Fenix kicks out. Castagnoli slams Fenix into the barricade and then throws him over it as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Castagnoli delivers a shot in the corner. Fenix comes back with a few elbow strikes, but Castagnoli drops Fenix with a gut-wrench suplex. They exchange shots and Fenix drops Castagnoli with a cutter. Fenix goes for the cover, but Castagnoli kicks out. Fenix drops Castagnoli with a moonsault on the floor and gets him right back into the ring. Fenix comes off the top, but Castagnoli drops him with an uppercut. Castagnoli goes for the Ricola Bomb, but Fenix counters and gets a two count. Fenix delivers a few kicks and goes for the cover, but Castagnoli kicks out. Castagnoli comes back and slams Fenix down. Castagnoli goes for the cover, but Fenix kicks out. Castagnoli delivers the hammer-and-anvil elbow strikes and follows with the Ricola Bomb for the pin fall.

Winner: Claudio Castagnoli

Backstage, Renee Paquette tries to interview the returning Miro, but he ignores her and walks into Tony Khan’s office.

A pre-recorded promo from MJF airs. He talks about the other three pillars, Darby Allin, Jack Perry, and Sammy Guevara. He says the four of them were like The Beatles, and calls himself the bets and the one who will have the most longevity. He says the distance between them is like a crater now and he is begging them to accomplish some of the things that he has.

