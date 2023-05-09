WWE Smackdown rating/viewership for last week

Friday’s live post-Draft and Backlash go-home edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.059 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is down 16.74% from the previous week’s final viewership of 2.473 million viewers.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.52 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 22.38% from the previous week’s 0.67 rating. This past week’s 0.52 key demo rating represents 678,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 22.42% from the 874,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.67 key demo rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

SmackDown ranked #1 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV, even with the previous week’s #1 ranking. SmackDown ranked #1 in the 18-34 demo this week, even with the previous week’s #1 ranking. SmackDown ranked #1 in the 25-54 demo, even with the previous week’s #1 ranking. SmackDown came in at #7 for the night in viewership on network TV, down from the previous week’s #6 ranking. Blue Bloods on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 5.610 million viewers, also drawing a 0.30 key demo rating.

SmackDown drew the lowest total audience on FOX since the August 26, 2022 episode, and the lowest key demo rating since December 16, 2022. Friday’s show drew under the 2022 FOX average in viewership, but the key demo rating was just over. Friday’s SmackDown viewership was down 16.74% from the previous week, and the key demo rating was down 22.38% from the previous week.

Viewership for Friday’s SmackDown episode was up 3.05% from the same week in 2022, while Friday’s 18-49 key demo rating was up 13.04% from the same week in 2022. The 2022 show was the live WrestleMania Backlash go-home episode.

The NBA Playoffs game between the Celtics and the 76ers on ESPN at 7:47pm topped the day on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.65 key demo rating. The Celtics vs. 76ers NBA game also topped the day on cable in viewership with 5.035 million viewers.

Friday’s live post-Draft and Backlash go-home edition of SmackDown aired from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico, with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – the go-home build for WWE Backlash, fallout from the WWE Draft, an appearance by RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, an appearance by Cody Rhodes, an appearance by Bad Bunny, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows vs. The Viking Raiders, plus Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Karrion Kross. The main event ended up being 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega vs. Dominik Mysterio and SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley.