Updates on Matt Cardona and Jaxson Ryker

He said: “Ever since I was released from WWE. My goal was never to get back there. It wasn’t like, ‘Oh, what can I do to get WWE to notice me?’ I’d be lying if I said I never wanted to have a WrestleMania moment again or wrestle in Madison Square Garden. Those are all things that come with being in WWE. I don’t know off the top of my head what my first program would be back, but there’s a lot of guys that I’d like to get in the ring with. Cody Rhodes is one of them. There’s a story that is more than just a wrestling story. A true life story, and I think that’s what makes wrestling the most special, is when there’s that element of realism behind it, like, ‘Is this real? Is this not?’ When you have the question, I think that’s when wrestling is at its best. Also, he’s at the top, right? So go right for the top dog. I’m not going to come back just to be on the show. I would never go back just to be back. I’ve been on the roster. I was there. I’m very fortunate for my time there. I spent over a decade there, but I did the whole just a guy on the roster thing. I have no desire to do that again. If I’m going to be there, I want to matter, and I think I approved over the past three years that I’m more than capable of holding my own, and if I ever get the opportunity again, I think I’ll prove that to the world.“

– Gunner (Jaxson Ryker) planning to retire from in-ring competition in August

August 27th in his home-state of North Carolina will be Ryker’s final match.