Updated lineup for WWE Night of Champions

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes has been announced for WWE Night of Champions after Lesnar attacked Rhodes during a WWE World Heavyweight Championship tournament match on tonight’s RAW.

The first Triple Threat of the night ended with Seth Rollins defeating Shinsuke Nakamura and Damian Priest. The second ended with Finn Balor defeating Rhodes and The Miz. Rollins then defeated Balor in the RAW main event to advance to the finals at Night of Champions.

Rollins’ Night of Champions opponent for the new championship will be determined on this week’s SmackDown. Austin Theory, Edge, Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, Sheamus, and Bobby Lashley will compete in two Triple Threats, with the winners going to the main event. The winner of that match will wrestle Rollins at Night of Champions.

WWE Night of Champions is scheduled for Saturday 5/27 from the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. No other matches have been announced as of now.