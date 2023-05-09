The Way reunites on Raw

Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Dexter Lumis, and Indi Hartwell reunited on Monday Night Raw to reform The Way, the faction which they were part of during their time on NXT.

All four were involved in a backstage segment, refusing to sign the petition brought forward by Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green.

“Guys look at us, the whole family back together again,” Gargano said. “Like I was saying, he’s coming back soon and I think it’s gonna be great,” he continued, before LeRae cut him off to tell him she’s doesn’t agree.

Gargano did not elaborate on who he was referring to. Austin Theory was also a member of The Way but he is now busy over at Smackdown. Gargano’s former tag team partner Tommaso Ciampa was on Raw last time around so he could be the one Gargano was referring to.