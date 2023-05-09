Savio Vega talks WWE Backlash appearance

Saturday’s WWE Backlash event from San Juan, Puerto Rico saw hometown star Savio Vega make a surprise return to the company. Vega initially appeared in a backstage segment to present Bad Bunny with a custom Puerto Rico flag kendo stick, then he came out to help the returning Carlito and The LWO fight off The Judgment Day as Bunny defeated Damian Priest in the San Juan Street Fight. The surprise returns of Vega and Carlito led to some of the biggest pops from the hometown crowds.

Vega spoke with Cultaholic’s Tom Campbell this week and revealed that Priest and Bunny came up with the idea to do the special appearance, with Priest giving more input. Vega recalled meeting Priest at the WWE Survivor Series in November for WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker’s retirement, and said they have kept in touch.

“They got in contact with me because this is the mastermind of Damian Priest and Bad Bunny,” Vega revealed. “They’re both fans of me and I discovered that when I went to the farewell of The Undertaker. I saw Damian Priest there and I went to him, ‘Hey man, how you doing? I want to take a picture with you.’ He said, ‘No, I want to take a picture with you.’ So I talked to him a little bit there. We don’t talk too much but we keep in touch by phone. This idea was them, more Damian Priest.”

WWE then called Vega to schedule the appearance once they decided on the Bunny vs. Priest singles match.

The interaction with Finn Balor saw Vega channel his inner Kwang character, taking Balor out with signature chops. Vega revealed that this idea was encouraged by Balor during a backstage meeting, where Balor commented on how he was a big fan of the Kwang character.