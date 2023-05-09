Paige VanZant has a message for her social media haters

The former AEW/UFC star Paige VanZant took to Instagram, where she stated that she has gained “probably 20+ pounds” and has been bullied online as a result.

She realized, however, that they had actually helped her and vowed to keep the “real” her on social media.

VanZant wrote the following in the Instagram caption for this post:

“I have been really good at putting my best self forward. Making sure the world sees the “prettiest” side of me. Where I fell short is that I never showed the true me. Until now. The truth is, yes, I have gained a lot of weight…. probably 20+ pounds but I also gained strength, power, muscle and a f–k ton of happiness. I see every single comment on my YouTube channel about how I look pregnant, obese, fat as f–k, and won’t be able to fit through a door soon. But one thing I have always remembered. Happy people ain’t haters and haters ain’t happy. So all you haters out there keep on commenting, you’re only growing my platform. And I promise from this day forward to show the real me, forever. The fat me, the broken me, the skinny me, and the happiest f–king version of me I have ever been. Social media will never be real but I’ll try and be better. Anyway, check out my YouTube channel. Because I’ll be damned if I don’t continue to profit off of THE BEST HATERS IN THE WORLD. Yours in thickness – PVZ”