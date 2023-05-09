AEW Rampage rating/viewership for last week

Friday’s taped edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 294,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 1.34% from the previous week’s taped episode, which drew 298,000 viewers in the 6:30pm timeslot.

Rampage drew a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Friday. This is even with the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.09 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.09 key demo rating represents 117,000 18-49 viewers, which is even with the 117,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.09 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #25 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.09 key demo rating. This is up from the previous week’s #32 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #85 in viewership for the night on cable. This is up from the previous week’s #87 ranking.

Rampage aired at 6:30pm due to the NHL Playoffs this past week. Rampage drew the lowest total audience in show history, and the second-lowest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with last week. This week’s viewership and key demo rating were well below the 2022 averages. Friday’s Rampage viewership was down 1.34% from the previous week’s episode, and the key demo rating was even with the previous week.

This week’s Rampage viewership was up 0.68% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was down 18.18% from the previous year. The 2022 show a taped episode in the early 5:30pm timeslot.

The NBA Playoffs game between the Celtics and the 76ers on ESPN at 7:47pm topped the day on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.65 key demo rating. The Celtics vs. 76ers NBA game also topped the day on cable in viewership with 5.035 million viewers.

Blue Bloods on CBS topped the day on network TV in viewership with an average of 5.610 million viewers, also drawing 0.30 key demo rating. WWE SmackDown on FOX topped the day on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.52 rating, also drawing 2.059 million viewers.

Friday’s AEW Rampage on TNT was taped earlier in the week from the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, with full spoilers and the following line-up advertised ahead of time – ROH World Tag Team Champions Lucha Brothers and AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo vs. QT Marshall, Aaron Solo and Powerhouse Hobbs, AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Gia Scott in a non-title match, Mark Briscoe vs. Preston Vance, plus The Firm Deletion Match with The Hardy Boys, FTW Champion Hook, and Isiah Kassidy defeating The Firm in the main event previously taped at the Hardy Compound.