Trinity announced for Under Siege

Impact has announced that Trinity has an open contract to wrestle at Under Siege later this month, against an opponent to be announced. Trinity made her debut on last week’s Impact episode with an in-ring promo and will wrestle KiLynn King in the coming weeks.

Impact’s Under Siege PPV is scheduled for Friday 5/26 at the Western Fair District Agriplex in London, Ontario, Canada. Here is the updated lineup-

–Open Contract Match: Trinity vs. TBA

–#1 Contender’s Six-Way: Frankie Kazarian vs. Moose vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Alex Shelley vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Eddie Edwards

–X Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel (C) vs. Chris Sabin

–Last Chance Knockouts Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo (C) vs. Jordynne Grace

–Impact World Championship Match: Steve Maclin (C) vs. PCO