Spoiler notes for tonight’s Raw

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is reportedly looking to have people talking about tonight’s post-Draft edition of RAW in a major way.

A new report from WRKDWrestling notes that preliminary plans for tonight’s RAW calls for a family reunion. This was not specified, but this could be the rumored reunion of The Way with Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Dexter Lumis and the injured Indi Hartwell. Triple H is also planning to begin highlighting the WWE NXT call-ups to RAW on tonight’s episode. NXT Superstars called up to RAW in the WWE Draft were Hartwell, JD McDonagh, Indus Sher (Jinder Mahal, Veer Mahaan, Sanga), Odyssey Jones, Katana Chance, Kayden Carter and Zoey Stark. It was also noted that a “big time” Superstar is set to return tonight, but there’s no word yet on who that might be.

PWInsider reports that the following World Heavyweight championship tournament triple threats are planned for tonight-

-Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

-Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Cody Rhodes

The winners will meet later in the RAW main event, then face a SmackDown star to crown the new champion at WWE Night of Champions on 5/27.