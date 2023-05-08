News for tonight’s WWE Raw

The post-Backlash and post-Draft edition of WWE RAW will air live tonight from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

The post-Draft rosters will officially go into effect today with new Superstars joining the brand such as Imperium, Shinsuke Nakamura, JD McDonagh, Braun Strowman and Ricochet, Indi Hartwell, Natalya, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, among others.

The tournament to crown the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion will also kick off on RAW with two Triple Threat matches. The winners will then face off in the main event to determine who will face a SmackDown Superstar for the title at WWE Night of Champions. The RAW Superstars competing tonight are Nakamura, Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and The Miz.

No matches or segments have been made official for tonight but Superstars advertised include Rhodes, Rollins, SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Chmpions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, plus WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.