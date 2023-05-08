New Raw and Smackdown rosters take effect starting today

The new rosters which were decided during the two-night WWE Draft will come into effect today with Monday Night Raw.

The WWE website already updated the graphics for each brand, with Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens on the Raw banner and Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Solo Sikoa, Charlotte Flair, Austin Theory, and Bobby Lashley on the Smackdown banner.

What happens to the Raw and Smackdown Women’s titles remains to be seen as Belair, who is the Raw Women’s champion is now on Smackdown and Ripley, who is the Smackdown Women’s champion, is on Raw. Last time this happened, WWE simply switched the titles and it didn’t go exactly according to plan, with Becky and Charlotte bringing their real-life drama in the ring.

The Intercontinental and United States titles also switched brands, with IC champion Gunther now on Raw as part of Imperium and U.S. champion Austin Theory on Smackdown.

NXT Women’s Tag Team champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn have also been called up to Smackdown and said that they’re bringing the titles with them. Indi Hartwell, who was the NXT Women’s champion when she was drafted to Raw, surrendered her title last week on NXT.