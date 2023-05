Impact Wrestling has announced…

BREAKING: IMPACT is coming to Wagga Wagga, New South Wales, Australia for four days of activities including two marquee wrestling shows on June 30 and July 1 at the Equex Centre. #RegionalNSW #visitwagga

FULL DETAILS: https://t.co/jqtQElsREN pic.twitter.com/VYOVCQ4EKg

— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 9, 2023