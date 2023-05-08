Chris Jericho has issue with Mandalay Bay security

AEW star Chris Jericho took to Twitter this morning to call out the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas.

Jericho has been in Vegas for a Fozzy concert held this past weekend. He tweeted Mandalay Bay today and accused a security employee of physically and mentally assaulting him over a concierge dispute. Jericho demanded restitution for the incident.

“Hey @MandalayBay …it’s unacceptable that u tried to bully me & assault Me, when all I wanted was my bags that I left at concierge. Ur security staff IGNORED me for 30 Min & when I made some noise, physically & mentally assaulted me& laughed in my face. I want restitution NOW!,” he wrote.

Mandalay Bay has not publicly responded to Jericho’s post as of this writing.