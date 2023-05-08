Bad Bunny on Backlash: “It was a dream”

In an Instagram story pushed to his 45 million followers, Bad Bunny uploaded an image of the LWO hoisting him up at Backlash, describing the day as a dream.

“I’m still processing this. There are no words to describe what I felt that day… wow! It was a dream,” Bunny wrote, translated from Spanish.

“Thank you PUERTO RICO!!! You were the stars these two nights! There is no energy like the one you provided!! People now know who the best wrestling fans in the world are world!! PFKNR!!!”

The global superstar had a busy few days, headlining Coachella, then Met Gala, and then a street fight against fellow Puerto Rican Damian Priest at the WWE premium live event.