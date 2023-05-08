AEW Announces Saskatchewan Debut in July

May 8, 2023 - by James Walsh

AEW is heading to Saskatchewan for a live TV event listed for Saturday in July. The company announced on Sunday that the show will take place on July 8th, writing:

“#AEW makes its Regina, Saskatchewan debut on the NEW DATE of Saturday, July 8 with a LIVE televised event from the @brandtcentre!

Tickets are ON SALE NOW!

http://AEWTIX.COM | http://ticketmaster.ca”

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

La Karizma

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal