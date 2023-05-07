Video: Carlito and Savio Vega make surprise returns at WWE Backlash

Former WWE Superstars Savio Vega and Carlito made surprise appearances at tonight’s WWE Backlash Premium Live Event from their homeland of Puerto Rico.

Vega appeared earlier in the show for a backstage segment with Bad Bunny and 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. Vega presented Bunny with a custom kendo stick wrapped in the Puerto Rican flag, then he and Rey hyped Bunny up for his match with Priest. Fans in the arena responded to Vega’s surprise appearance with a big pop.

Later in the show, the San Juan Street Fight saw Bunny get the win over Damian Priest. It was acknowledged on commentary how both competitors grew up in the same area in Puerto Rico. During the match, Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio came out to help Priest, but Rey made the save. Rey was then triple teamed, which brought out Carlito, and this led to The LWO and Savio coming out. The following comes from our live results and Viewing Party, which you can find here:

Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio rush the ring and stomp away on Bunny now as fans boo. Rey Mysterio runs in to make the save but Balor and Dominik also beat him down. The music hits and out comes Carlito to a huge pop. Carlito rushes the ring and takes out Balor and Dominik. Carlito with a Backstabber to Balor. Carlito tosses his shirt and stands tall to a huge pop. He then takes a bite of his apple but Dominik decks him from behind. Carlito sends Dominik into position for a 619 from Rey. Carlito then spits his apple in Dominik’s face, sending Dominik to the floor with Balor.

Rey and Carlito force Balor and Dominik to retreat now. The music hits and out comes Savio now to an even bigger pop. Balor and Dominik are stuck between Vega on one end, and Carlito and Rey on the other end. Balor and Dominik stare Vega down to “Savio!” chants. The music hits again and out comes Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde. They stand with Savio, then attack Balor and Dominik. Carlito and Rey join in as Dominik is beat down while Balor backs away but Vega attacks him and lays him out with his signature kick. Vega then hits his signature moves on Dominik. The LWO, Carlito and Savio chase Dominik and Balor to the back now.

Bunny would go on to finish Priest off, pinning him with a Bunny Destroyer. The LWO, Savio and Carlito came back to the ring to celebrate with the Grammy winner as he raised the Puerto Rican flag. You can find our detailed results at this link, while photos and videos from the Street Fight can be seen below.

This was Vega’s first WWE appearance since the 2020 Survivor Series, where he made a surprise cameo for WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker and his retirement ceremony. He was originally released by WWE in September 1999 after joining the company in 1993. This was Carlito’s first appearance since the February 1, 2021 RAW, where he teamed with Jeff Hardy for a win over Elias and Jaxson Ryker, which came just days after his surprise Royal Rumble appearance. Carlito originally signed with WWE in early 2003, and was released in May 2010.

