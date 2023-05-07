Trinity on her Impact debut: “It all kind of worked itself out”

– Trinity was away from the wrestling scene in almost a year before she returned on Impact Wrestling, and she recently talked about what that was like. The former Naomi spoke with Denise Salcedo for a new interview and you can see a couple of highlights below (per Fightful):

On being away from wrestling:

“Initially it was tough. It was really tough, just feeling like my whole world, everything, it all just being cut off. That was tough, but having the time to step away from everything, really ask myself, ‘What do I want in this next season of my life? What have I been missing? What made me feel this way? What is it gonna take for me to feel better, be in a happier place, and also to feel fulfilled? Not just make money, not just be on TV, not just have the fame and all that, but really be fulfilled. To me, if you’re not happy doing all these things, that doesn’t work for me. So just finding balance in my life and really tapping into myself and what Trinity needs and what Trinity wants in this next phase. It took me a little time to figure out if I still wanted to wrestle because the whole situation, it was a lot. But once I had the time away and realized how much I missed it and how much the fans that were still supporting me, it was easy to make that decision to give it one more go and not hang it up yet.”

On making her return with Impact:

“It all kind of worked itself out, and I think it’s all gonna work out for the better in the end. I think this is gonna allow me to become even better at what I do and wrestling. Just the connections already that I’ve made with people and all the support that I have that I know I’m on the right path, and this is gonna be a good experience. Not just for me, but I just think for women in wrestling.”