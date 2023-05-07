Spoilers: Complete ROH taping results from Orlando

May 7, 2023 - by James Walsh

Ring of Honor held two taping sessions earlier tonight at Universal Studios in Orlando, FL, which will air on HonorClub. Here are results, via Fightful:

SESSION ONE:

* Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli def. Rhett Titus & Tracy Williams
* ROH World TV Championship: Samoa Joe (c) def. Blake Christian
* The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch) def. The Infantry (Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo)
* Robyn Renegade def. Vert Vixen
* Willie Mack def. Ninja Mack
* Shane Taylor and WorkHorsemen def. unnamed opponents
* Kyle Fletcher (w/ Mark Davis) def. Tony Deppen
* Dark Order(Stu Grayson, Evil Uno, John Silver & Alex Reynolds) def. Trustbusters (Jeeves Kay, Sonny Kiss, Slim J) & Josh Woods
* ROH Women’s Championship: Athena (c) def. Skye Blue

SESSION TWO
* Mark Briscoe def. Shane Taylor
* Willow Nightingale def. Madi Wrenkowski
* Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal def. Zack Clayton & Cole Karter
* Angelico & Serpentico def. Cheeseburger & Eli Isom

* Zack Sabre Jr. def. AR Fox. Samoa Joe confronted ZSJ after the match.

