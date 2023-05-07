Spoilers: Complete ROH taping results from Orlando
Ring of Honor held two taping sessions earlier tonight at Universal Studios in Orlando, FL, which will air on HonorClub. Here are results, via Fightful:
SESSION ONE:
* Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli def. Rhett Titus & Tracy Williams
* ROH World TV Championship: Samoa Joe (c) def. Blake Christian
* The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch) def. The Infantry (Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo)
* Robyn Renegade def. Vert Vixen
* Willie Mack def. Ninja Mack
* Shane Taylor and WorkHorsemen def. unnamed opponents
* Kyle Fletcher (w/ Mark Davis) def. Tony Deppen
* Dark Order(Stu Grayson, Evil Uno, John Silver & Alex Reynolds) def. Trustbusters (Jeeves Kay, Sonny Kiss, Slim J) & Josh Woods
* ROH Women’s Championship: Athena (c) def. Skye Blue
SESSION TWO
* Mark Briscoe def. Shane Taylor
* Willow Nightingale def. Madi Wrenkowski
* Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal def. Zack Clayton & Cole Karter
* Angelico & Serpentico def. Cheeseburger & Eli Isom
* Zack Sabre Jr. def. AR Fox. Samoa Joe confronted ZSJ after the match.