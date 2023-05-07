Saraya on CM Punk, Buddy Matthew’s reacts to Mysterio/Ripley photo

– During an interview with the BBC, Saraya commented on CM Punk returning to AEW following his backstage altercation with The Elite…

[Punk has] always been an absolute sweetheart to me. [We’ve] never had any conflict whatsoever. He’s been very helpful, given a lot of advice over the years.”

“I want whatever’s best for business. If people don’t like each other, you have to find that common ground in a professional setting, you know? … There’s been people I don’t like over the years, but I’ve never let my personal feelings get in the way of business at the end of the day.” (quotes source / WrestlingInc.com)

– Buddy Matthews, who is dating Rhea Ripley in real life, commented with the following message (below)…

“He might be written on ya bum… but I get to touch it! 😜.”