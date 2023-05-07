Puerto Rico showers Zelina Vega with love on an emotional night

“I wish that I could have this moment for life.”

That’s what Zelina Vega wrote after her part was done at Backlash.

It was a very emotional night for the young Vega who couldn’t even contain her emotions during the ring introductions. Sporting a Puerto Rican flag as part of her gear, the incredible Samantha Irvin gave her an intro to remember and the red-hot crowd did what they were supposed to do…and that moved Vega to tears.

Irvin took her time before introducing her challenger and champion Rhea Ripley, allowing Vega to let it sink in and savor the moment, a moment like which don’t come very often.

Vega did her best, but Ripley was just too powerful to overcome, and is it’s often the case, hometown favorites don’t get to enjoy a happy ending.

After the match was over, Vega slowly got back up in the middle of the ring as more tears started flowing. The Puerto Rico crowd gave her a standing ovation. Vega then blew a kiss to her family and exited the ring.

“Thank you you’ll never know what tonight meant to me. I love you all so much. Still crying,” Vega added.