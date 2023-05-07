Notes on Zelina Vega and Kurt Angle

– In a recent Fox News interview, Zelina Vega weighed in on the current status of available WWE title belts for the women’s division, suggesting that the promotion would benefit from the inclusion of a midcard championship option in that category. Vega called out the Queen of the Ring title specifically, citing her idea that it could fall into a similar role to the Intercontinental or United States Championship for the women’s league. You can find a highlight from Vega below.

On if she would like to see WWE have a midcard title for women:

“I hope so. And to be fair, I thought that’s kind of what Queen of the Ring could have been. When I won that crown, I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m down to put it on the line.’ Like, we’ll have matches for the crown. There were so many ideas that I had for Queen of the Ring. But I think because it was just so new, and it was the first ever, you know, they put me in with Carmella, and it got kind of complicated to try and do all of that at once. I do think it would be beneficial definitely to have another title, another opportunity for other girls to win some gold.”

– Numerous WWE Hall of Famers including JBL and Rob Van Dam made special appearances during the 2023 WWE Draft. During his podcast on AdFreeShows.com, Kurt Angle revealed that he had to turn down an appearance…

“I was asked to do it and I couldn’t, unfortunately. I wish I could have. I would have loved to be there and announce a draft pick, but unfortunately, I was busy that day and I couldn’t do it.”

Angle also commented on what he has been up to as of late…

“I’ve partnered with Project #1 Nutrition and we have this amazing protein that we came out with called American Dream Cookies and Cream Protein. Obviously, I’m a cookies and milk kind of guy, so we wanted to do that theme and we did cookies and cream. It’s actually the best tasting protein I’ve ever had. We did a deal with GNC. We have worldwide distribution. We launched it. We have a commemorative box set collector’s edition. The first 500 customers that purchase it, it’s on my Instagram page, the link on my Instagram page, you order that, the first 500 gets a free autographed signed photo from me. In the box, you have the cookies and cream protein. You have a Kurt Angle shaker bottle, Kurt Angle T-shirt, Kurt Angle sticker set, and obviously the Kurt Angle cookies and cream protein. It’s a great deal and that’s how we started off with the promotion and we’re really excited about getting this started.” (quotes courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)