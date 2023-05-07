Notes on Steve Austin, Jon Moxley, and Colby Corino

– Jon Moxley NJPW return match has been announced. NJPW Resurgance Moxley will be teaming up with Wheeler Yuta and Shota Umino against Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, and Rocky Romero.

Jon Moxley returns to NJPW at Long Beach May 21- and then heads to Dominion in Osaka June 4!#njresurgence tickets:https://t.co/iZXSHF5Ecm pic.twitter.com/5QAjQvP8rb — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 6, 2023

– Colby Corino is reportedly a free agent again. WWE reportedly entered an unofficial “hiring freeze,” which affected Corino’s status with the company as WWE agreed to a transaction agreement with Endeavor. Colby is the son of Steve Corino, who currently works as a trainer and producer for NXT.

– A&E has posted another clip from the next Stone Cold Takes on America, in which the Rattlesnake meets a mentalist.