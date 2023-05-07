News and notes on Bianca Belair, Brian Kendrick, Nigel McGuinness, and Allie Katch

– At 400 days, Bianca Belair has become the longest reigning Raw Women’s Champion in WWE history.

– According to a recent report from PWInsider, Brian Kendrick was working as a producer for last night’s Backlash PLE. He assisted Jamie Noble in producing the San Juan Street Fight between Bad Bunny and Damian Priest.

– Ring of Honor commentator and former ROH World Champion Nigel McGuinness says he would seriously consider coming out of retirement if AEW sells at Wembley Stadium for they “All In” show. He said he’d love to wrestle Bryan Danielson, if he was to realistically pick any wrestler on the AEW roster.

– JT Dunn proposed to Allie Katch last night…

