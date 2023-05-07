Jordynne Grace on Rhea Ripley: “I’d Definitely Love To Wrestle Her, She’s Incredible”

Jordynne Grace would love a matchup against Rhea Ripley.

The Juggernaut spoke about the Eradicator during a recent virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest. Grace mentioned that Ripley underwent a similar transformation that she did physically, and has found success since doing it. She adds that getting a chance to face the current reigning WWE women’s champion would be a dream come true.

Oh man. We followed each on Twitter a while ago, and we like each other’s stuff a lot. I think it would be really, really awesome. I feel like she’s undergone kind of a similar transformation as me, from when she first started in wrestling. She looked kind of like a Barbie doll, she had the long, blonde hair, and she looked very different than she does now. I’d definitely love to wrestle her. She’s incredible.

Elsewhere in her chat, Grace revealed details about her backstage interaction with CM Punk after the Second City Saint showed up at the recent IMPACT Wrestling tapings.