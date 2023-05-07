Carlito’s return ramps up the views on WWE’s social media

Carlito’s return at Backlash last night was one of the many highlights the show had over its three-hour runtime.

In fact, among all the videos that WWE uploaded on social media from last night, Carlito blowing the roof off the Coliseo has proven to be the most popular.

How popular? In 13 hours, it racked up 1 million views on YouTube, 1.3 million views on Twitter, and an additional 1.6 million views on TikTok. And that is without counting the views on Facebook and Instagram.

The only other videos that come close to it are Bad Bunny’s intro at 1.3 million views on TikTok and Savio Vega beating Finn Balor with 1.1 million views on TikTok as well. On YouTube, the full Backlash highlights is the closest one with 660,000 views.

Now that is cool!