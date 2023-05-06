Notes on Michael Cole and Zelina Vega

– Michael Cole has been doing commentary for WWE for almost three decades, and as he gets older, the veteran commentator realizes he can’t do it forever. During his discussion, he revealed that he thinks he has another four years of commentary left in him and has some plans to retire from WWE when he turns 60. Oh, well, I’m gonna have to stop or else,” Michael Cole said. “I’m gonna be married 30 years, so if I want it to last longer than that, I’m probably going to have to stop at some point. But no, it won’t be anytime soon. I still got a lot of work to do with this company. I mean, there’s still a lot of stuff to do. Still a lot of shows to call. I told somebody that I would — you know, I’m 56 now, so 60 sounds like a pretty good age to maybe slow down a little bit.

– In a recent Fox News interview, Zelina Vega weighed in on the current status of available WWE title belts for the women’s division, suggesting that the promotion would benefit from the inclusion of a midcard championship option in that category. Vega called out the Queen of the Ring title specifically, citing her idea that it could fall into a similar role to the Intercontinental or United States Championship for the women’s league. You can find a highlight from Vega below.

On if she would like to see WWE have a midcard title for women:

“I hope so. And to be fair, I thought that’s kind of what Queen of the Ring could have been. When I won that crown, I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m down to put it on the line.’ Like, we’ll have matches for the crown. There were so many ideas that I had for Queen of the Ring. But I think because it was just so new, and it was the first ever, you know, they put me in with Carmella, and it got kind of complicated to try and do all of that at once. I do think it would be beneficial definitely to have another title, another opportunity for other girls to win some gold.”