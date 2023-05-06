News for WWE Backlash tonight

The 2023 WWE Backlash PLE will air live tonight from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Live coverage will begin at 7PM EST with the pre-show. Here is the card for tonight-

-Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

-Solo Sikoa & The Usos vs. Matt Riddle, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens

-RAW Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs. IYO SKY

-Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (C) vs. Zelina Vega

-WWE United States Championship Triple Threat: Austin Theory (C) vs. Bronson Reed vs. Bobby Lashley

-Omos vs. Seth Rollins

-Street Fight: Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest