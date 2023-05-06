LWO sends Puerto Rico crowd into frenzy on Smackdown

Those LWO merchandise will be flying off the shelves, in Puerto Rico especially, after Bad Bunny gave his seal of approval last night on Smackdown.

Rey Mysterio needed some much-needed help after he was triple teamed following the conclusion of the mixed tag main event match.

Cue in Bunny’s song to a Steve Austin-like monster pop and Bad Bunny came out with Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro to help the Hall of Famer. Decked in a WWF Attitude Era logo jacket and a kendo stick, Bunny led the LWO army to the ring and then came face-to-face with Priest. But Dominik Mysterio tried to ruin the party, only for him to get smacked with the kendo stick for his trouble as Priest bolted.

After the smoke was cleared, Rey Mysterio presented Bad Bunny with his own LWO t-shirt to another ovation as Bunny removed his jacket and wore the LWO merch to send the crowd home happy.