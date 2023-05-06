Extended cut of The Firm Deletion cinematic match available on Bleacher Report

A near 21-minute extended cut of The Firm Deletion cinematic match which aired on Rampage last night is now available exclusively on The Bleacher Report website.

The version which aired on Rampage was obviously cut shorter because of time constraints but now you can watch the – somewhat better – version of the match on B/R. It is not available on YouTube, so this could also be part of the new deal that AEW signed giving WBD properties exclusivity of their footage.

The match featured Matt and Jeff Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, and Hook battling Ethan Page, Lee Moriarty, Stokely Hathaway, and Big Bill on the Hardy Compound in Cameron, North Carolina.

The over-the-top match also had appearances by Reby Hardy, her father Señor Benjamin, and the Hardy kids, who beat on Stokely. Stokely was also on the receiving end of a Twist of Fate from Reby and a Swanton Bomb from Maxel Hardy.

You can watch the match at BleacherReport.com.