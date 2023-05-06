Bad Bunny joins Latino World Order on Smackdown

May 6, 2023 - by James Walsh

Photo Credit: WWE

Bad Bunny is LWO 4 Life, joining the group on tonight’s WWE Smackdown. Friday night’s episode saw Rey Mysterio & Zelina Vega defeat Rhea Ripley & Dominik Mysterio in the main event, after which the Judgment Day attacked. Bunny came out with the LWO and made the save, with Dominik taking a kendo stick shot to spare Damian Priest.

After that, the LWO offered Bunny a shirt and he accepted, joining the group:

