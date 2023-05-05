WWE World Heavyweight Championship tournament to begin next week

The tournament to crown the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion will kick off next week.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H appeared at today’s Backlash press conference in Puerto Rico to announce the tournament, revealing that Superstars from RAW and SmackDown will compete.

Monday’s RAW from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL will feature two Triple Threat matches. The two winners will face off in the RAW main event, with the winner advancing to the finals at WWE Night of Champions. Friday’s SmackDown from the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, TN will also feature two Triple Threats, with the winners facing off in the main event to determine who goes to the finals.

The winning RAW Superstar and the winning SmackDown Superstar will then do battle on Saturday, May 27 at WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia to determine the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

WWE has not announced the Triple Threat participants as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.