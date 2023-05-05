WWE ‘Tough Enough’ Winner Sara Lee Died By Suicide

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

Former WWE wrestler Sara Lee — a past winner of the org’s famous “Tough Enough” show — died by suicide in October … this according to a new autopsy report, obtained by TMZ Sports.

In the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office documents, officials say Lee ingested a lethal combination of alcohol and pills. They added that the former wrestler had left “letters of intent at the scene” before her death.

According to officials in the documents, Lee had bruises and abrasions on her head and body at the time of her passing — though they suspected she may have suffered the injuries in a fall or falls while in an intoxicated state.

She was just 30 years old.

News of her death seven months ago rocked the wrestling world … with the WWE saying in a statement at the time that it was heartbroken.

“As a former ‘Tough Enough’ winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world,” the WWE said. “WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans.”

Lee participated in season six of “Tough Enough” in 2015 and earned a one-year contract with the WWE from it. She wrestled for the org for most of 2016, but moved on to the independent circuit a short time later.

In 2017, she married WWE wrestler Wesley Blake … and the couple had three kids together. Days after her death, Blake penned an emotional note to Sara on his Instagram page … writing, “You were a motivator, a best friend, a sister, a daughter, an aunt, the back bone of our family, and (my favorite), my wife.”

“I can’t promise that I will stop grieving but I know now, that you’re free,” Blake said. “I can’t thank you enough for giving me the best years of my life so far.”

RIP.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.