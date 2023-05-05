Updates on Thunder Rosa and Matt Cardona

– Thunder Rosa tells AdFreeShows, that there are days where she thinks she is making good progress in her recovery from a serious back injury, and then has setbacks just doing simple rehabilitation workouts.

Rosa also confirmed reports of her possibly having surgery but said it’s scary and she’s going to try to keep trying to avoid it until there’s no options left.

She also stated that there are days when she wakes up and has thoughts about possibly never wrestling again.

– Matt Cardona is reportedly done with Impact Wrestling.

Cardona has not wrestled for Impact since losing to Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry at the January 20th television tapings. Matt had been hoping for a new contract but one could not be reached. Both sides still open to working together in the future.