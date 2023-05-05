Updated lineup for Impact Under Siege

Impact has announced that Under Siege will feature a Six-Way to determine a new #1 contender to the World Championship for a future title shot. The match will include Frankie Kazarian, Moose, Yuya Uemura, Alex Shelley, Jonathan Gresham & Eddie Edwards.

Impact’s Under Siege PPV is scheduled for Friday 5/26 at the Western Fair District Agriplex in London, Ontario, Canada. Here is the updated lineup-

–#1 Contender’s Six-Way: Frankie Kazarian vs. Moose vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Alex Shelley vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Eddie Edwards

–X Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel (C) vs. Chris Sabin

–Last Chance Knockouts Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo (C) vs. Jordynne Grace

–Impact World Championship Match: Steve Maclin (C) vs. PCO