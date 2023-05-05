Trinity debuts on Impact Wrestling

Trinity Fatu made her Impact Wrestling debut on last night’s show which aired on AXS TV. Her arrival was kept for the show’s main event.

After being warmly welcomed by the Chicago crowd with chants of “welcome back,” Trinity said that she wanted to be part of the Impact Knockouts division for a long time and put over how awesome the women of Impact Wrestling are.

The former Smackdown and Women’s Tag Team champion didn’t waste time by also declaring that she was there to go for the Knockouts title.

Impact Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo crashed the party and told Trinity that once they go one-on-one, she would not be able to walk out of the ring. Trinity came back with a zinger, telling Purrazzo that when they meet, she’d wish she got fired again. Ouch!

Jordynne Grace made it three and she came out to join the fun. Grace reminded Fatu that she’s first in line for the title and she’d have to wrestle her when she gets the title back.

You can watch the segment below.