Sonya Deville issues statement after kidnapper gets long jail sentence

Sonya Deville issued a statement on her social media after her attempted kidnapper was sentenced to 15 years in jail and 15 years of probation earlier this week.

The case dates back to August 2020 when the armed kidnapper, Phillip Thomas, traveled from South Carolina to Tampa where he broke into her house. Deville, and her guest Mandy Rose, managed to escape without harm.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out today. After almost 3 years we finally got some closure last week. I am happy and healthy and have amazing people by my side,” Deville wrote.

“To say it’s over feels odd but I am beyond grateful for the support and help I received over the past 3 years from HCSO, Tampa PD, to everyone in the courts, attorneys, friends, security and so so many more. I have a lot to say pertaining to this situation which I feel can help a lot of people in similar situations now that the legalities are over. BUT for now thank you,” she added.

Deville left WWE for a few months after the incident, wrapping up her storyline with Rose in a loser leaves WWE match at SummerSlam that same month.