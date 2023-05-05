Roderick Strong booked for Indy show, and a note WWE/Bad Bunny note

– Roderick Strong makes his return to independent professional wrestling at Black Sunshine!

June 18th, 2023

Los Angeles, CA

The Globe Theatre

All Ages

Live on IWTV app at 7 PM PST!

– According to a recent report from Fightful Select, around the time of WrestleMania 39 WWE had planned for Bad Bunny to team up with Rey Mysterio to take on Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio at Backlash. Plans changed due to WWE and Bad Bunny being comfortable with Bunny’s ability to put on a good singles match but under Street Fight rules.