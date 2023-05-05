Future WrestleMania possibly being held in Tennessee

WWE is reportedly bringing WrestleMania to The Volunteer State for the first time ever.

Burke Nihill, President & CEO of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans, appeared on 104.5 The Zone in Nashville, Tennessee earlier today and revealed that WWE has committed to bringing WrestleMania 43 to Nashville in 2027.

Nihill made the comments when discussing the new Tennessee Titans stadium. The enclosed stadium is planned to sit along the East Bank of the Cumberland River, and would encompass 1.7 million square feet with a capacity of approximately 60,000 people. The official Titans website actually mentions WrestleMania when naming events the stadium would potentially host.

“The new stadium would host Titans games, TSU football games and community activities, and also attract the world’s largest and most prestigious events such as Super Bowls, Final Fours, College Football Playoffs and Wrestlemanias. It would be enclosed, encompassing 1.7M square feet with a capacity of approximately 60,000,” the website reads.

The new stadium is expected to open in 2026.

WrestleMania 40 is scheduled for Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7, 2024 from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota is a finalist to be the host city for WrestleMania 41 in 2025.